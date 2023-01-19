Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed at $197.42 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $198.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582207 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Sarowitz Steven I sold 65,431 shares for $211.08 per share. The transaction valued at 13,811,429 led to the insider holds 10,972,423 shares of the business.

Sarowitz Steven I sold 69,888 shares of PCTY for $13,876,405 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 11,037,854 shares after completing the transaction at $198.55 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 89,681 shares for $201.36 each. As a result, the insider received 18,058,010 and left with 11,107,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCTY traded on average about 467.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.27 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.