RXRX (Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $9.18 in the prior trading day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $8.94, down -2.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790246 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought 69,518 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 536,846 led to the insider holds 12,321,732 shares of the business.

Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares of RXRX for $68,283 on Jan 10. The Director now owns 7,620,712 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 76,046 shares for $7.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 580,839 and bolstered with 12,252,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.96M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 16.78M, compared to 14.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.98% and a Short% of Float of 13.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $6.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $5.6M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 175.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.15M, an increase of 1,090.30% over than the figure of $175.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 377.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.