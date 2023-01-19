The name Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $141.68, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $142.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4367429 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PANW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On November 10, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $183 to $200.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $185.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Klarich Lee sold 15,639 shares for $135.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,125,004 led to the insider holds 619,266 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 26,625 shares of PANW for $3,686,551 on Jan 03. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,882,898 shares after completing the transaction at $138.46 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Klarich Lee, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $166.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,501,157 and left with 634,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 83.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PANW traded 4.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.51M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 18.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 33 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 36 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.