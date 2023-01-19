The name Prudential plc (PUK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Prudential plc’s stock clocked out at $32.01, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $32.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971232 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PUK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $36.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PUK traded 756.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 632.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 933.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 692.42k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, PUK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.