There are many powerful catalysts in the market: electroCore Inc. (ECOR) can be one of them

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -8.03% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0336 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626237 shares were traded. ECOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3191.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECOR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Goldberger Daniel S bought 5,000 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,749 led to the insider holds 466,042 shares of the business.

Errico Joseph P bought 100,000 shares of ECOR for $33,330 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 2,724,841 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Goldberger Daniel S, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,649 and bolstered with 461,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECOR has reached a high of $0.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4410.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECOR traded about 383.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECOR traded about 281.39k shares per day. A total of 71.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.56M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ECOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 729.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 729.39k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $1.97M. As of the current estimate, electroCore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49M, an estimated increase of 52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46M, an increase of 65.10% over than the figure of $52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.45M, up 60.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.27M and the low estimate is $10.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.