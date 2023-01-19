There is a good chance Hess Corporation (HES) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $150.76 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $151.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772395 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $164.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $140.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $140 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Slentz Andrew P sold 37,419 shares for $148.21 per share. The transaction valued at 5,546,052 led to the insider holds 29,327 shares of the business.

Hill Gregory P. sold 53,851 shares of HES for $7,724,841 on Nov 01. The COO and President, E&P now owns 78,434 shares after completing the transaction at $143.45 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Slentz Andrew P, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 12,420 shares for $120.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,696 and left with 29,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HES is 1.58, which has changed by 70.45% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.97% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $153.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HES traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 307.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Dec 29, 2022 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 6.05M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HES is 1.50, which was 1.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 22.80% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.37 and $6.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $9.88, with 25 analysts recommending between $17.3 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.09B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.14B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.