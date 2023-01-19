There is a good chance J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) closed at $185.02 in the last session, up 4.95% from day before closing price of $176.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2155163 shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $168 from $194 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Simpson Shelley sold 7,000 shares for $186.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,302,160 led to the insider holds 77,630 shares of the business.

Frazier Spencer sold 1,000 shares of JBHT for $177,156 on Nov 07. The EVP of Sales and Marketing now owns 3,060 shares after completing the transaction at $177.16 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, McGee Eric, who serves as the EVP Highway Services of the company, bought 210 shares for $167.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,227 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $218.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBHT traded on average about 709.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 730.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBHT is 1.60, which was 1.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $9.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.77. EPS for the following year is $9.6, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.76 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.38B and the low estimate is $13.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.