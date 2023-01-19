There Is Still Room For Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) was $62.51 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $63.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714185 shares were traded. FRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $32 previously.

On September 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 544,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Weise Stephen sold 4,351 shares of FRPT for $459,978 on Mar 03. The EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $105.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $118.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.10.

Shares Statistics:

FRPT traded an average of 610.09K shares per day over the past three months and 729.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Shares short for FRPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 6.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $585.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.49M, up 36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.4M and the low estimate is $739.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.