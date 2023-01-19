There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Equifax Inc. (EFX).

As of close of business last night, Equifax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $217.62, up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $216.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742477 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1217.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On November 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $230.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Griggs James M sold 300 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 4,820 shares of the business.

Nelson Lisa M sold 100 shares of EFX for $15,958 on Nov 03. The EVP, President International now owns 7,406 shares after completing the transaction at $159.58 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Nelson Lisa M, who serves as the EVP, President International of the company, sold 684 shares for $165.58 each. As a result, the insider received 113,257 and left with 7,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $247.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFX traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 707.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 2.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, EFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.54. EPS for the following year is $7.82, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.44 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.