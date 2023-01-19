There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: R1 RCM Inc. (RCM).

In the latest session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $13.16 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4809158 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of R1 RCM Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 07, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On December 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 06, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 per share. The transaction valued at 306,375,000 led to the insider holds 164,754,055 shares of the business.

SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares of RCM for $1,000,280 on Aug 19. The insider now owns 123,772 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $24.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,996,600 and left with 2,792,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, R1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 162.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCM has traded an average of 5.32M shares per day and 4.09M over the past ten days. A total of 417.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 19.50M, compared to 8.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.