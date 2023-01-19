There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) closed the day trading at $1.47 up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668170 shares were traded. EDSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDSA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when van der Velden Peter sold 152,345 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 401,368 led to the insider holds 150,275 shares of the business.

van der Velden Peter sold 145,129 shares of EDSA for $386,348 on Jan 09. The 10% Owner now owns 163,170 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Nijhawan Pardeep, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,078 and bolstered with 594,812 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDSA has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6815.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDSA traded about 466.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDSA traded about 686.74k shares per day. A total of 16.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EDSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 84.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$1.42.