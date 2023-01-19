This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)

As of close of business last night, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.54, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $33.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609107 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Glover Max R. sold 15,000 shares for $32.06 per share. The transaction valued at 480,936 led to the insider holds 259,689 shares of the business.

Valente Joanne sold 1,377 shares of ALGM for $41,315 on Jan 06. The SVP, CHRO now owns 95,776 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Valente Joanne, who serves as the SVP, CHRO of the company, sold 1,123 shares for $30.07 each. As a result, the insider received 33,768 and left with 97,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $34.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALGM traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 902.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $933.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $865.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.