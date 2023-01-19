This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

As of close of business last night, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.70, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $7.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891135 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RWT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On May 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RWT traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, RWT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.82.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $40.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.8M to a low estimate of $22M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50M, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.53M, a decrease of -25.40% less than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.5M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.