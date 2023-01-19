Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

The closing price of GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) was $52.39 for the day, down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $52.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069936 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GXO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $60 from $45 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $90.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

GXO traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.56B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.