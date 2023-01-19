Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

The closing price of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) was $38.49 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $38.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455996 shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On July 15, 2020, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Jones Jeffrey J II sold 66,000 shares for $42.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,776,620 led to the insider holds 591,977 shares of the business.

Jones Jeffrey J II sold 18,009 shares of HRB for $758,424 on Dec 13. The President & CEO now owns 657,977 shares after completing the transaction at $42.11 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Gerard Robert A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $37.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,946 and bolstered with 262,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.88.

Shares Statistics:

HRB traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.05M with a Short Ratio of 14.23M, compared to 9.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, HRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$1.12 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.2M to a low estimate of $179.59M. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.62M, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.