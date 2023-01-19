Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

The closing price of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) was $54.39 for the day, down -5.88% from the previous closing price of $57.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970438 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHAK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $47 from $50 previously.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Koff Zach sold 3,900 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 214,500 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of SHAK for $225,000 on Jul 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 31,085 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Meyer Daniel Harris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $39.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 831,235 and bolstered with 576,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $79.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.37.

Shares Statistics:

SHAK traded an average of 834.97K shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.36M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.5M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.59M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.4M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.89M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.