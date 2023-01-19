Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) closed the day trading at $4.82 up 2.55% from the previous closing price of $4.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580806 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TKC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $5.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3698.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TKC traded about 568.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TKC traded about 707.78k shares per day. A total of 871.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.19M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TKC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.77. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.