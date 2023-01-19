Update from LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ): A steady trajectory

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) closed the day trading at $8.44 up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702672 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Preece Richard sold 8,477 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 76,369 led to the insider holds 414,542 shares of the business.

Wernikoff Daniel A sold 3,959 shares of LZ for $35,667 on Nov 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 408,424 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Miller Nicole, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 7,037 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 63,396 and left with 226,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $17.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LZ traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LZ traded about 742.74k shares per day. A total of 194.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.08M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $735M and the low estimate is $647.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.