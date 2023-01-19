Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed the day trading at $15.52 down -7.67% from the previous closing price of $16.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022660 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIST, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $17.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIST traded about 709.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIST traded about 697.25k shares per day. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.67% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.73M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.