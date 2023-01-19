What shareholders can do to beat the market with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) stock

As of close of business last night, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.92, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $12.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936460 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $32.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBRG traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 7.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, DBRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $294.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.8M to a low estimate of $283.1M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.17M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.46M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.