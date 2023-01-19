What shareholders can do to beat the market with Moody’s Corporation (MCO) stock

As of close of business last night, Moody’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at $316.48, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $313.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1811508 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $321.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCDANIEL RAYMOND W sold 7,500 shares for $274.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,061,600 led to the insider holds 8,972 shares of the business.

Sullivan Caroline sold 386 shares of MCO for $100,279 on Nov 02. The SVP-Corporate Controller now owns 1,420 shares after completing the transaction at $259.79 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Kaye Mark, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,114 shares for $322.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,003,486 and left with 5,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $354.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCO traded 775.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 746.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.30, MCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $8.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.73. EPS for the following year is $9.88, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.