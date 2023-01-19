Which analyst expects Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Office Properties Income Trust’s stock clocked out at $17.06, down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $17.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804402 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on June 28, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Office’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $28.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPI traded 405.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 465k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, OPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $140.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.31M to a low estimate of $139.5M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $147.29M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.25M, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $566.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.48M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.38M and the low estimate is $558.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.