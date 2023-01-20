A correction may be in store for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock clocked out at $43.03, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $43.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676666 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.73.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $66.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CM traded 950.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 788.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 906.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.54M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.29M with a Short Ratio of 21.02M, compared to 20.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.84, CM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.21B to a low estimate of $4.05B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-ago sales were $3.97B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.25B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.68B and the low estimate is $16.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.