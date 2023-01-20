A correction may be in store for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares?

As of close of business last night, Citigroup Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.37, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $49.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14829128 shares were traded. C stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of C’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On October 03, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 15,318 shares of the business.

Wechter Sara sold 14,800 shares of C for $1,014,614 on Feb 11. The Head of Human Resources now owns 57,043 shares after completing the transaction at $68.56 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, McNiff Mary, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $68.66 each. As a result, the insider received 343,300 and left with 65,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $69.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that C traded 17.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.63M with a Short Ratio of 28.62M, compared to 34.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, C has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for C, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.48 and $6.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.13. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.52 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $17.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.63B to a low estimate of $16.83B. As of the current estimate, Citigroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.02B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.58B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.45B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.88B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.01B and the low estimate is $71.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.