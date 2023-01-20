A correction may be in store for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares?

As of close of business last night, Morgan Stanley’s stock clocked out at $94.15, down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $96.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13453005 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1277.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares for $8.41 per share. The transaction valued at 72,330 led to the insider holds 8,598 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 25,000 shares of MS for $1,982,425 on May 12. The Director now owns 179,449 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 17,162 shares for $105.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,813,998 and left with 179,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $109.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MS traded 7.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 17.80M, compared to 23.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, MS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $29.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $33.11 and a low estimate of $17.95, while EPS last year was $40.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.7, with high estimates of $40.28 and low estimates of $33.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $130.43 and $115.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $126.84. EPS for the following year is $147.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $156.55 and $133.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $255.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.53B to a low estimate of $242.89B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $296.02B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.33B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.94B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22T, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15T and the low estimate is $1.06T. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.