A correction may be in store for Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares?

In the latest session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) closed at $0.93 down -7.66% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0774 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893802 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8528.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Muscle Maker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 65,988 shares of the business.

Mohan Kevin James bought 3,000 shares of GRIL for $2,280 on Dec 20. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 163,963 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Roper Michael John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,460 and bolstered with 158,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4773.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRIL has traded an average of 528.94K shares per day and 623.55k over the past ten days. A total of 27.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 81.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.