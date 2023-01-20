A glimpse at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) closed at $1.94 down -8.49% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778387 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $6.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7886.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HYZN has traded an average of 776.40K shares per day and 789.01k over the past ten days. A total of 247.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.01M. Insiders hold about 63.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 20.14M, compared to 17.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 21.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 900.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434.2M and the low estimate is $121M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 455.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.