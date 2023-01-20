A glimpse at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) closed at $33.67 down -6.11% from its previous closing price of $35.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3407190 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 169,135 led to the insider holds 46,907 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Matthew sold 6,800 shares of NFE for $285,214 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 50,907 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Griffin C. William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $41.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 410,636 and bolstered with 344,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NFE has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 209.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NFE is 6.00, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.23 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $618.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $654M to a low estimate of $588.8M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.44M, an estimated increase of 68.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.43M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $68.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 82.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.