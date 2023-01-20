A glimpse at Southern Copper Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock clocked out at $76.16, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $75.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2358184 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCCO traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.38B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.