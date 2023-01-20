A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

The price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed at $6.07 in the last session, up 0.17% from day before closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4924271 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARR traded on average about 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.93M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.01% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARR is 1.20, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 24.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.15M to a low estimate of $33.58M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.5M, an estimated increase of 72.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 83.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.75M and the low estimate is $157.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.