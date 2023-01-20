An average trading volume for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) closed at $102.18 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $103.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2666633 shares were traded. FISV stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FISV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $101 from $106 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Chiarello Guy sold 2,937 shares for $105.03 per share. The transaction valued at 308,473 led to the insider holds 202,686 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 675,014 shares of FISV for $68,520,671 on Jan 06. The Director now owns 11,647,776 shares after completing the transaction at $101.51 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,264,956 shares for $99.55 each. As a result, the insider received 125,926,370 and left with 12,322,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $110.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FISV traded on average about 3.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 639.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 621.76M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 8.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $7.37, with 34 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.14B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.02B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.16B, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.98B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.39B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.