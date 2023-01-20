An average trading volume for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) closed at $10.73 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $10.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661067 shares were traded. NMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,370 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 25,999 led to the insider holds 4,208 shares of the business.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F bought 1,500 shares of NMZ for $18,495 on May 26. The Trustee now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMZ has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMZ traded on average about 542.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.89M. Shares short for NMZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 99.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 170.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NMZ is 0.55, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.