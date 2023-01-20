An investigation into Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s technical aspects

The price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) closed at $41.23 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $41.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2432860 shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares for $37.44 per share. The transaction valued at 207,053 led to the insider holds 271,325 shares of the business.

Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of FNF for $546,619 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 200,642 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SADOWSKI PETER T, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $40.85 each. As a result, the insider received 919,231 and left with 105,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $52.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNF traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.82M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNF is 1.80, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 31.00% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.19 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64B, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.92B and the low estimate is $10.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.