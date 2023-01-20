An investigation into Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s technical aspects

The price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $21.14 in the last session, down -0.98% from day before closing price of $21.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4170948 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $24 from $25 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $21.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 301,070,000 led to the insider holds 28,338,105 shares of the business.

COHEN GLENN GARY sold 10,000 shares of KIM for $250,700 on May 03. The Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 486,240 shares after completing the transaction at $25.07 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, LOURENSO FRANK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,188 shares for $23.45 each. As a result, the insider received 192,019 and left with 213,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIM traded on average about 4.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 615.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.73M, compared to 13.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KIM is 0.92, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.62. The current Payout Ratio is 192.60% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $423.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $432.95M to a low estimate of $407M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $420.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.75M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.68M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.