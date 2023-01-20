An investigation into Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683029 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 76,382 shares of the business.

KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares of ORGO for $7,710 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 73,382 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Leibowitz Arthur S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,265 and bolstered with 70,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $9.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4212.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 6.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 16.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $120.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.4M to a low estimate of $120.3M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.75M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $137M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.06M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $523.3M and the low estimate is $507.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.