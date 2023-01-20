An overall feel about ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) closed at $3.28 down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2817833 shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On November 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Grossman Adam S bought 14,982 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 42,849 led to the insider holds 1,143,426 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 14,983 shares of ADMA for $42,851 on Dec 09. The President and CEO now owns 2,203,708 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, LENZ BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,993 shares for $2.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000 and bolstered with 1,034,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5442.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADMA has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 2.62M over the past ten days. A total of 196.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.84M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 25.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 13.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.94M, up 66.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.1M and the low estimate is $173.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.