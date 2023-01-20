An overall feel about Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) closed at $1.71 down -10.47% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599735 shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Erlander Mark bought 10,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 14,300 led to the insider holds 24,481 shares of the business.

White Lale bought 15,000 shares of CRDF for $24,525 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 113,788 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Armitage James O, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,233 and bolstered with 13,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 199.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8219.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDF has traded an average of 251.48K shares per day and 367.51k over the past ten days. A total of 43.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 2.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359k, down -13.60% from the average estimate.