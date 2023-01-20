An overall feel about Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Salesforce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $146.41, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $145.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7047890 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On January 13, 2023, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $140.

Bernstein Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $134 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Benioff Marc sold 725 shares for $147.16 per share. The transaction valued at 106,691 led to the insider holds 27,753,609 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of CRM for $107,417 on Jan 17. The Chair and Co-CEO now owns 27,753,609 shares after completing the transaction at $148.16 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and Co-CEO of the company, sold 725 shares for $148.60 each. As a result, the insider received 107,738 and left with 27,753,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 528.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $234.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRM traded 9.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.03M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 13.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 39 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 46 analysts recommending between $7.09 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $33.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.