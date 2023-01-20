Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK): Selected Notes

The closing price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) was $85.52 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $86.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899912 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $71.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GOH HOCK HUAT, who serves as the President – Asia Pacific Div. of the company, sold 5,623 shares for $124.92 each. As a result, the insider received 702,448 and left with 43,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $130.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.55.

Shares Statistics:

CCK traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 3.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, CCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.05B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $11.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.