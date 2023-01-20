Are Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $2.36 down -18.90% from its previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816898 shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2803.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Absci Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Korman Sarah bought 4,250 shares for $7.96 per share. The transaction valued at 33,830 led to the insider holds 14,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7218.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABSI has traded an average of 361.23K shares per day and 309.85k over the past ten days. A total of 91.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 5.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Absci Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.01M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54M, an increase of 212.70% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.78M, up 72.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.51M and the low estimate is $12.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.