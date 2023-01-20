Are analysts optimistic about New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYSE:NYCB) stock?

The closing price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) was $9.40 for the day, down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $9.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7250884 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Rosenfeld Ronald A. sold 138,199 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,208,136 led to the insider holds 12,320 shares of the business.

Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares of NYCB for $51,180 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.53 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $8.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,780 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.41.

Shares Statistics:

NYCB traded an average of 12.78M shares per day over the past three months and 7.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 680.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89M with a Short Ratio of 14.13M, compared to 49.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, NYCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.20. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $563.6M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.48M, an increase of 68.50% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.