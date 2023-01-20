Are Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) closed at $3.73 up 5.37% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264834 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assertio Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Tyree James L sold 44,643 shares for $2.36 per share. The transaction valued at 105,170 led to the insider holds 210,451 shares of the business.

MCKEE WILLIAM sold 22,322 shares of ASRT for $52,488 on May 12. The Director now owns 229,586 shares after completing the transaction at $2.35 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Peisert Daniel A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 26,391 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 92,368 and left with 158,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9803.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASRT has traded an average of 915.39K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 48.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.01M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.96M and the low estimate is $120.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.