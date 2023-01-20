Are Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Energy Transfer LP’s stock clocked out at $12.60, up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11017555 shares were traded. ET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 119.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Brannon Richard D bought 80,000 shares for $11.55 per share. The transaction valued at 923,810 led to the insider holds 580,000 shares of the business.

Whitehurst Bradford D. bought 5,000 shares of ET for $60,000 on Dec 06. The EVP (former CFO) now owns 1,048,305 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, WARREN KELCY L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 1,300,000 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,107,000 and bolstered with 55,578,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ET traded 14.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.48B. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 88.73M with a Short Ratio of 75.53M, compared to 85.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, ET has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.87. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.42B, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.39B and the low estimate is $67.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.