Are Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock clocked out at $11.84, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $11.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734912 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $14.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAD traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 827.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 117.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.67, NAD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.