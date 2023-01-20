Are Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.34, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341192 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 31,909 led to the insider holds 58,517 shares of the business.

Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares of PSEC for $13,100 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 52,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Van Dask Kristin Lea, who serves as the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of the company, bought 2,650 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,478 and bolstered with 53,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSEC traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 397.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.25M. Insiders hold about 27.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 7.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, PSEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.31.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $186.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.6M to a low estimate of $177.26M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $169.47M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $855.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $793.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866.29M and the low estimate is $721.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.