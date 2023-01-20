Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $75.93 in the last session, down -2.62% from day before closing price of $77.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954528 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 400,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 544,120 led to the insider holds 51,401,580 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 330,000 shares of ARES for $459,921 on Jan 13. The 10% Owner now owns 51,001,580 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Rosenthal Bennett, who serves as the Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $70.14 each. As a result, the insider received 7,014,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARES traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 967.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 2.44, which was 1.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $995.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $916.4M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.68M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of -$24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.