As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) offers stability

The closing price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) was $13.76 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2245817 shares were traded. DNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Massey Richard N sold 181,630 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,361,190 led to the insider holds 602,592 shares of the business.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC sold 8,287,846 shares of DNB for $111,098,576 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 49,579,771 shares after completing the transaction at $13.40 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,287,846 shares for $13.40 each. As a result, the insider received 111,098,576 and left with 49,579,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.49.

Shares Statistics:

DNB traded an average of 2.23M shares per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 429.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.