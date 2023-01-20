Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $66.12 in the prior trading day, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed at $62.02, down -6.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166735 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Woock John sold 30,215 shares for $67.34 per share. The transaction valued at 2,034,531 led to the insider holds 45,976 shares of the business.

Ford Alfred J Jr sold 36,015 shares of AXNX for $2,391,415 on Jan 13. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 36,773 shares after completing the transaction at $66.40 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, COHEN RAYMOND W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,736 shares for $65.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,686,001 and left with 108,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 669.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Shares short for AXNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 4.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $62.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.52M to a low estimate of $62.37M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.34M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.78M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.29M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.7M and the low estimate is $306.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.