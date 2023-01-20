AZ (A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) closed at $2.03 up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357130 shares were traded. AZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZ has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8144.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZ has traded an average of 64.96K shares per day and 118.95k over the past ten days. A total of 27.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 36.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 64.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 123.26k on Sep 14, 2022.