Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) was $67.25 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $67.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205241 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,500 shares for $61.52 per share. The transaction valued at 399,880 led to the insider holds 176,643 shares of the business.

Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,500 shares of CDAY for $407,798 on Dec 07. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 176,643 shares after completing the transaction at $62.74 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Holdridge Stephen H., who serves as the EVP, Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 142,000 and left with 41,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $82.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.21.

Shares Statistics:

CDAY traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 959.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Shares short for CDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.58M, compared to 9.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.37M to a low estimate of $412.64M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $325.58M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.81M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.